Strictly legend reveals why he changed his name
- Strictly Come Dancing star Anton du Beke has revealed the reason behind his decision to change his name from Tony Beke.
- Speaking on BBC Radio 4 on 24 January, Du Beke explained that he "wanted to start again" in his life.
- He stated that this personal re-establishment began with himself and his identity.
- Du Beke added that every decision he made during that period was focused on building his career.
- The revelation came during an interview with host Adrian Chiles, who questioned the necessity of the name change for his success.