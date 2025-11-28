Amy Dowden hints at when she will make Strictly return
- Amy Dowden has provided an update on her return to Strictly Come Dancing after undergoing a second mastectomy.
- The 35-year-old professional dancer decided to have the procedure following an appointment with her medical team.
- Dowden clarified that the mastectomy was not to treat a new cancer diagnosis, having been first diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2023.
- Speaking on The One Show, she stated she is feeling "better and stronger" every day.
- Dowden expressed her eagerness to return to the dance floor once she has fully recovered.