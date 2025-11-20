Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why Strictly’s Amber Davies is excited to dance to S Club 7 song

Amber Davies on the significance of dancing to Reach by S Club 7
  • Strictly Come Dancing contestant Amber Davies has shared her excitement for her upcoming dance to S Club 7's Reach.
  • Davies, a former Love Islander, told The Independent she is a huge fan of the British pop group.
  • She added that she saw them live as a child knows all of their songs.
  • The quickstep performance is particularly special to her as her sister once unsuccessfully auditioned for S Club 8.
  • She anticipates a fun weekend, combining the S Club 7 song, a quickstep, and performing in Blackpool.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in