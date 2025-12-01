Strictly star makes honest admission about what caused her elimination
- Alex Kingston has broken her silence regarding her recent elimination from Strictly Come Dancing.
- She was voted off after a dance-off against Balvinder Sopal, following a Cha-cha-cha that failed to impress the judges.
- Appearing on It Takes Two, Kingston revealed she had sustained an injury that became increasingly aggravated.
- She admitted the injury left her "distracted" and prevented her from performing the dance she had intended.
- Her professional partner, Johannes Radebe, expressed that he felt they had "redeemed" themselves during the dance-off.