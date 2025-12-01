Alex Kingston breaks silence on Strictly elimination

Alex Kingston has broken her silence on her Strictly Come Dancing exit, revealing that she didn’t “do the dance I wanted to do”.

On Sunday (30 November), the actor wound up in the dance-off against Balvinder Sopal following her Cha-cha-cha which left the judges unimpressed.

Appearing on It Takes Two on Monday (1 December), the Doctor Who star explained that she had sustained an injury that “just got more aggravated as the day progressed”.

Kingston, who admitted she was “distracted”, said: “I didn't do the dance that I wanted to do for Johannes or the audience”.

She added that she was happy she got to perform the dance again, with partner Johannes Radebe saying he believed they “redeemed” themselves.