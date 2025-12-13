New frontrunner to win Strictly emerges ahead of semi-final tonight
- Strictly Come Dancing has reached its semi-final week, with four celebrity contestants competing for a place in the 2025 final.
- Amber Davies, Balvinder Sopal, George Clarke, and Karen Carney will each perform two new routines.
- Last week saw the elimination of Lewis Cope and Katya Jones after a dance-off against Amber Davies.
- The semi-final show will also feature performances from Australian pop star Kylie Minogue and boyband Five.
- YouTuber George Clarke has emerged as the new frontrunner to win the competition, with odds of 5/6, surpassing former Lioness Karen Carney.