Streets of Minneapolis: Bruce Springsteen takes aim at Trump in new song

Republican says 'it's not honest' to say Alex Pretti 'brandished a weapon' at agents
  • Bruce Springsteen has released a new song, Streets of Minneapolis, that he wrote and recorded over the weekend after the shooting death of Alex Pretti.
  • "It’s dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good,” he wrote, naming two American citizens who were killed by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis in the past few weeks.
  • Springsteen takes aim at President Donald Trump in the track, criticizing the administration and its immigration enforcement as he slams "King Trump" and his "private army" of ICE agents.
  • He labels ICE and Border Patrol agents "federal thugs" and mentions DHS head Kristi Noem and homeland security advisor Stephen Miller.
  • The song highlights the fear experienced by many Americans under the administration, particularly immigrants and legal US residents, and includes calls for "ICE out.”
