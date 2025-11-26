Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Everything you need to know about Stranger Things season 5

Stranger Things season 5 date announcement
  • Netflix’s fifth and final season of Stranger Things is on the horizon.
  • Volume one, consisting of four episodes, will be available on November 26 from 5pm PST (1am GMT).
  • Volume two, with three episodes, will be released on Christmas Day; and the finale, titled “The Rightside Up,” will be shared on New Year’s Eve.
  • The season takes place in the fall of 1987, with the characters uniting to find and kill Vecna while the government quarantines Hawkins and hunts for Eleven.
  • The final season will see the return of cast members, including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and others.
