Stranger Things creators surprised at negative reaction to key final season moment
- The Duffer Brothers expressed surprise at the negative fan reaction to the final season of Stranger Things, particularly the review-bombing of the episode featuring Will Byers's coming out.
- Episode seven, 'Chapter Seven: The Bridge,' which depicts Will Byers coming out as gay, became the lowest-rated episode in the series, with some viewers criticising it as 'woke'.
- Despite the backlash, the creators stand by the scene, stating it was a crucial part of Will's nine-year character arc and Noah Schnapp's 'vulnerable performance'.
- They explained that Will's coming out was essential for his self-acceptance and represented a key step in defeating the antagonist, Vecna, by overcoming fear and embracing identity.
- The Duffer Brothers confirmed they ensured actor Noah Schnapp, who came out as gay in 2023, was comfortable with the scene, and they did not foresee the strong negative response.