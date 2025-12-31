Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stranger Things has dropped the trailer for its series finale, and a subtle detail spotted by eagle-eyed fans has people fearing the worst for at least one main character.

Released Tuesday, the teaser for the nearly three-hour-long final episode sees David Harbour’s Jim Hopper deliver an emotional monologue, imploring Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) to “fight one last time.”

“Life has been so unfair to you,” he acknowledges, as moments from previous seasons play. “Your childhood was taken from you. You’ve been attacked, manipulated by terrible people, but you never let it break you. Fight for the days on the other side of this. Fight for a world beyond Hawkins.”

In one brief scene, Hopper points a gun at an unseen threat. Behind him, a figure can just about be made out behind a thick, yellow haze.

“THAT’S VECNA BEHIND HOPPER S***TTTT,” one person wrote in the YouTube comments section.

open image in gallery David Harbour stars as Jim Hopper in 'Stranger Things' ( Netflix )

open image in gallery Fans spotted a figure that appeared to be Vecna creeping up on Hopper in the season finale trailer ( Netflix )

“If hopper was dying they wouldn’t have him fake die like twice. I think he’s the safest,” another fan posited.

“They haven’t had a scene together I want to see them interact,” added a third.

Others pointed to another scene, showing a distraught Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) crying out while being held up by a pair of arms.

“Why is Dustin screaming???” one questioned, while a second noted: “Dustin screaming means someone main is gonna die.”

Another agreed: “Def looks like someone died based on Dustin’s reaction.”

After five seasons, Netflix’s hit sci-fi fantasy series about a group of school-aged children who investigate a series of supernatural occurrences in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, is coming to an end on Wednesday.

open image in gallery Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in 'Stranger Things' season five ( Netflix )

Starring Brown, Harbour, Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink and Winona Ryder, the final episodes of Stranger Things have centered on the group as they hunt down Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), a powerful psychokinetic villain in the Upside Down.

Season five, which arrived three years after the fourth, has been widely criticized by viewers for its poor writing and numerous plot holes. The latest batch of episodes has seen audience scores plummet to series lows, with the seventh installment, “The Bridge,” hit by review-bombing over Will Byers’ coming-out scene.

Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk complained that the scene “is completely unnecessary and forced on audiences who just want to enjoy some basic sci-fi.”

Another slammed the streamer for “ruining” the series by “focusing their final season on Will coming out as a homosexual.” Meanwhile, many have been quick to defend the scene, explaining that Stranger Things hasn’t turned “woke” overnight but has included these character cues in previous seasons.

The final season has been split into three parts, with the first four episodes released in November, followed by three more on Christmas and the series finale premiering Wednesday on Netflix and in theaters.