Stranger Things’ posters prompt speculation about who will die in next episodes

Stranger Things Season Five Teaser
  • Netflix has released new character posters for Volume Two of Stranger Things season five, which is scheduled to premiere on Christmas Day.
  • The posters feature nine main cast members, including Mike Wheeler, Eleven, Will Byers, Dustin Henderson, Max Mayfield, Lucas Sinclair, Steve Harrington, Nancy Wheeler, and Jonathan Byers.
  • Fans quickly noticed the absence of three popular characters from the lineup: Robin Buckley, Jim Hopper, and Joyce Byers.
  • This omission has led to widespread speculation among fans on social media that these characters might be killed off in the upcoming episodes.
  • Robin was introduced in the show's third season, while Hopper and Joyce have been central characters since the series began in 2016.
