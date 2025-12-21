Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Stranger Things star makes surprise Broadway debut

Stranger Things star makes surprise appearance at The First Shadow on Broadway
  • Jamie Campbell Bower, who portrays Henry Creel/Vecna in the Netflix series Stranger Things, made a surprise cameo in The First Shadow on Broadway on Friday, 19 December.
  • The actor, who made his Broadway debut as Henry, delighted the audience at the Marquis Theatre in New York City.
  • Campbell Bower was visibly moved during the curtain call as Louis McCartney paid tribute to him.
  • The fifth season of the Stranger Things TV show is being released in three parts.
  • Volume One is currently streaming, Volume Two will be released on 26 December in the UK, and the finale episode will air on New Year's Day in the UK.
