Stranger Things star makes surprise Broadway debut
- Jamie Campbell Bower, who portrays Henry Creel/Vecna in the Netflix series Stranger Things, made a surprise cameo in The First Shadow on Broadway on Friday, 19 December.
- The actor, who made his Broadway debut as Henry, delighted the audience at the Marquis Theatre in New York City.
- Campbell Bower was visibly moved during the curtain call as Louis McCartney paid tribute to him.
- The fifth season of the Stranger Things TV show is being released in three parts.
- Volume One is currently streaming, Volume Two will be released on 26 December in the UK, and the finale episode will air on New Year's Day in the UK.