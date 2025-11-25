Emotional Stranger Things star compares finale to key life event
- Sadie Sink described filming the final scenes for Stranger Things as an emotional experience, akin to "saying goodbye to your childhood".
- The actress, who has played Max Mayfield since the second season, admitted that concluding the fifth and final instalment was "horrible" and "so emotional".
- Sink reflected on the deep bond formed with her co-stars, many of whom she grew up alongside after joining the cast at 14.
- She also spoke about the challenges of growing up in the public eye, often feeling unable to voice struggles despite the extraordinary opportunity.
- Beyond acting, Sink is venturing into producing for the first time with the film adaptation of John Proctor Is The Villain.