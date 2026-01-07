Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Stranger Things star reacts to wild theory of secret final episode

  • The Netflix series Stranger Things concluded its five-season run on New Year's Day, sparking debate among its fanbase.
  • A fan theory, known as 'Conformity Gate', suggests a secret final episode is yet to be released, claiming the shown epilogue was an illusion created by the villain Vecna.
  • Jamie Campbell Bower, the actor portraying Vecna, seemingly refuted the theory by stating the final episode was 'the ending the show deserves'.
  • Proponents of 'Conformity Gate' cite perceived continuity issues and specific character placements in the epilogue as evidence for their theory.
  • Many viewers, however, dismiss 'Conformity Gate' as a coping mechanism for fans who were disappointed with the official ending.
