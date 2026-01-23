Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What we know about The Traitors’ Stephen ahead of the final

Stephen 'putting his big boy pants on' as he questions throwing fellow Traitor Rachel under the bus
  • As the final of the The Traitors 2026 approaches , Stephen Libby, an original 'Traitor', is strategically navigating the game alongside Rachel Duffy.
  • The 32-year-old cyber security consultant, who hails from the Isle of Lewis but now resides in London, is motivated by the prospect of winning the prize money to support his parents and acquire property.
  • His approach relies on his charming personality to build trust and disarm fellow contestants.
  • He has formed a pact with Rachel Duffy not to betray her at the round table, as he aims to outwit the 'faithfuls'.
  • In one of last week’s episodes, Stephen opened up on growing up gay in a rural community, saying: “For the longest time, I kind of hated myself, actually. I lost my teenage years going to church, trying to pray myself normal.”

