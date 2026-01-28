Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Date of Stephen Colbert’s final Late Show episode confirmed

Stephen Colbert taunts network bosses while mocking Trump's 'Board of Peace' fee: 'CBS got to do it for just $16 million'
  • Stephen Colbert's The Late Show is scheduled to air its final episode on May 21.
  • CBS announced the show's cancellation last July, citing a 'financial decision' due to declining ad revenues, though they described Colbert as 'irreplaceable'.
  • Colbert has since criticised CBS and its parent company, Paramount, for the decision.
  • He recently mocked the president, suggesting CBS paid significantly less than a 'billion-dollar membership fee' to 'obey' him, referencing a merger approval.
  • CBS staffers reportedly believe the cancellation was part of a 'shakedown' related to a settlement involving the president, despite the network's financial explanation.
