Date of Stephen Colbert’s final Late Show episode confirmed
- Stephen Colbert's The Late Show is scheduled to air its final episode on May 21.
- CBS announced the show's cancellation last July, citing a 'financial decision' due to declining ad revenues, though they described Colbert as 'irreplaceable'.
- Colbert has since criticised CBS and its parent company, Paramount, for the decision.
- He recently mocked the president, suggesting CBS paid significantly less than a 'billion-dollar membership fee' to 'obey' him, referencing a merger approval.
- CBS staffers reportedly believe the cancellation was part of a 'shakedown' related to a settlement involving the president, despite the network's financial explanation.