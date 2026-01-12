Starbucks mum on details after restock possibility for viral cup
- Starbucks' viral glass bear cup, initially released in November for $29.95, quickly sold out and was resold for significantly higher prices.
- The limited availability led to customer disappointment and a public apology from Starbucks.
- The 'Bearista' cups were later reintroduced as prizes in the Starbucks for Life game, which ran from December 8 to January 4.
- Over 16,900 Bearista cups were won during the game, among nearly 9 million total prizes.
- Starbucks has recently hinted in promotional emails that more of the popular cups may become available soon.