Independent

Starbucks mum on details after restock possibility for viral cup

  • Starbucks' viral glass bear cup, initially released in November for $29.95, quickly sold out and was resold for significantly higher prices.
  • The limited availability led to customer disappointment and a public apology from Starbucks.
  • The 'Bearista' cups were later reintroduced as prizes in the Starbucks for Life game, which ran from December 8 to January 4.
  • Over 16,900 Bearista cups were won during the game, among nearly 9 million total prizes.
  • Starbucks has recently hinted in promotional emails that more of the popular cups may become available soon.
In full

