Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Stacey Dooley raises eyebrows with controversial Christmas tree

Stacey Dooley unveils unusual Christmas tree
  • Stacey Dooley has divided fans with her unusual 'camp disco' themed Christmas tree, which she shared on Instagram.
  • The tree, decorated with silver tinsel, glitterballs, and spikey silver stars, was created by Mary Mary Florals and is a nod to Strictly Come Dancing.
  • Some fans loved the tree's unique style, describing it as '90s but extra' and suggesting it 'belongs in Vogue'.
  • However, others expressed concerns about its safety for toddlers due to the spikes, with some calling it a 'weapon of mass destruction' or a 'fire hazard'.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in