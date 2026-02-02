Spider-Man fans given a positive update about Tobey Maguire’s return to the role
- Sam Raimi has expressed his desire to direct a fourth Spider-Man film starring Tobey Maguire, stating he would “love” to do it if the opportunity arose.
- Tobey Maguire, who previously played Spider-Man in Raimi's adaptations, reprised his role in the 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Spider-Man: No Way Home.
- Raimi acknowledged the current success of Marvel's Spider-Man films and suggested it might not make sense to disrupt their ongoing run at present.
- His recent comments appear to be a reversal from earlier statements where he indicated it wouldn't be right to 'resurrect' his version of the story.
- Raimi had previously heard rumours about a potential Spider-Man 4 but was uncertain if Marvel would be interested in pursuing such a project.
