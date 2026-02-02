Sam Raimi says he’d ‘love to’ do another Spider-Man movie with Tobey Maguire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sam Raimi has given Spider-Man fans a glimmer of hope as he isn’t completely ruling out a fourth film with Tobey Maguire, saying he’d “love” to do it if “the day might come”.

Tobey Maguire, who played Spider-Man in Sam Raimi’s film adaptations of the webbed superhero from 2002 to 2007, returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2021 to reprise his role in the crossover Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Raimi also returned to the MCU to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2022. Since then, fans have been wondering if Raimi and Maguire will reunite for a fourth film, especially as the concept of multiverses now means multiple versions of Spider-Man can and does exist simultaneously.

At the Grammy awards on Sunday, the Send Help director talked about how much fans loved seeing Maguire team up with Andrew Garfield’s version of the superhero, from Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man, and Marvel’s current Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland.

Tobey Maguire (left) talks with Sam Raimi while filming on the set of their new movie Spider-Man ( Getty Images )

“Yeah, they loved him in Spider-Man: No Way Home with the old characters. Doc Ock and the Green Goblin, played by Alfred Molina and William Defoe,” Raimi told the Associated Press.

“So I think the kids would like to see him. I mean, right now Marvel is very successful on their own tangent with their own Spider-Man and where he is involved with the Avengers and the other superheroes.

“So, I don’t think it makes sense right now to break up that great, successful run they’re having, just to allow me to make another Spider-Man movie. But I’d love to. The day might come, and I’d love to do it.”

This appears to be a reversal from Raimi’s comments from last week, when he told ScreenRant that it wouldn’t “be right for me to go back and try and resurrect my version of this story,” as he had “handed the torch off to someone else”.

“And I think they’ve got to keep running with the storyline and the audience that is now following the torchbearer,” he said.

In April last year Raimi said he had heard the rumours of a Spider-Man 4, but wasn’t sure if Marvel would be interested.

“I did read that, but I’m not actually working on it yet,” he told CBR. “I mean, Marvel and Columbia are so successful with the current Spider-Man, and the track there, and I don’t know that they’re going to go back to me, and say, ‘Well, folks, we can also tell that story!’ I’m not sure, but I love all the new Spider-Man movies. I loved Spider-Man: No Way Home. It was really, super powerful seeing Tobey again in it”.