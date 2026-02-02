Sam Raimi says he’d ‘love to’ do another Spider-Man movie with Tobey Maguire
Raimi directed his adaptations of the superhero from 2002 to 2007
Sam Raimi has given Spider-Man fans a glimmer of hope as he isn’t completely ruling out a fourth film with Tobey Maguire, saying he’d “love” to do it if “the day might come”.
Tobey Maguire, who played Spider-Man in Sam Raimi’s film adaptations of the webbed superhero from 2002 to 2007, returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2021 to reprise his role in the crossover Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Raimi also returned to the MCU to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2022. Since then, fans have been wondering if Raimi and Maguire will reunite for a fourth film, especially as the concept of multiverses now means multiple versions of Spider-Man can and does exist simultaneously.
At the Grammy awards on Sunday, the Send Help director talked about how much fans loved seeing Maguire team up with Andrew Garfield’s version of the superhero, from Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man, and Marvel’s current Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland.
“Yeah, they loved him in Spider-Man: No Way Home with the old characters. Doc Ock and the Green Goblin, played by Alfred Molina and William Defoe,” Raimi told the Associated Press.
“So I think the kids would like to see him. I mean, right now Marvel is very successful on their own tangent with their own Spider-Man and where he is involved with the Avengers and the other superheroes.
“So, I don’t think it makes sense right now to break up that great, successful run they’re having, just to allow me to make another Spider-Man movie. But I’d love to. The day might come, and I’d love to do it.”
This appears to be a reversal from Raimi’s comments from last week, when he told ScreenRant that it wouldn’t “be right for me to go back and try and resurrect my version of this story,” as he had “handed the torch off to someone else”.
“And I think they’ve got to keep running with the storyline and the audience that is now following the torchbearer,” he said.
In April last year Raimi said he had heard the rumours of a Spider-Man 4, but wasn’t sure if Marvel would be interested.
“I did read that, but I’m not actually working on it yet,” he told CBR. “I mean, Marvel and Columbia are so successful with the current Spider-Man, and the track there, and I don’t know that they’re going to go back to me, and say, ‘Well, folks, we can also tell that story!’ I’m not sure, but I love all the new Spider-Man movies. I loved Spider-Man: No Way Home. It was really, super powerful seeing Tobey again in it”.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks