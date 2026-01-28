Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Spencer Pratt says warning from Friends star was a wakeup call

Pratt, 42, starred on The Hills until his and his wife’s dramatic season six exit
Pratt, 42, starred on The Hills until his and his wife’s dramatic season six exit (Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Spencer Pratt has revealed a warning Friends star Lisa Kudrow reportedly gave his now-wife, Heidi Montag, in his new memoir, The Guy You Loved to Hate: Confessions from a Reality TV Villain.
  • Pratt claims Kudrow told his wife, Heidi Montag, at a barbecue that he had “the eyes of a serial killer” and she should “get away from him.”
  • This made Pratt realize that his on-screen villain persona had become his public identity, influencing how people perceived him off-camera, writing, “Watching America’s quirky sweetheart Lisa Kudrow warn people about me like I was radioactive, something clicked. This wasn’t just a job anymore. I wasn’t playing Spencer Pratt™ for the cameras and then going home to be regular Spencer. The character had eaten the person — or at least that’s what it felt like, because off camera, people treated me like I was that guy all the time.”
  • Pratt and Montag, known for their roles in California reality TV drama The Hills, married in 2008 and are parents to two sons.
  • Following the loss of their home in the 2025 California wildfires, Pratt announced his candidacy for Los Angeles mayor, criticizing the city's handling of the disaster.
