Reality TV star announces bid for mayor of Los Angeles

Spencer Pratt 'is still trying to process Los Angeles wildfires'
  • Spencer Pratt, known from the reality television show The Hills, has announced his candidacy for Mayor of Los Angeles.
  • He announced at a “They Let Us Burn” rally in Pacific Palisades, marking one year since devastating wildfires in the area.
  • Pratt and his wife, Heidi Montag, lost their home in the fires last year and subsequently became outspoken critics of the city's response, joining a group that sued Los Angeles.
  • Pratt stated his motivation for running is that “Business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles,” expressing his frustration with the lack of action.
  • He pledged to “expose the system” and “disinfect this city with our light,” aiming to make Los Angeles “camera-ready again.”
