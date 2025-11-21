Gotti actor Spencer Lofranco dies aged 33 as brother pays tribute
- Canadian actor Spencer Lofranco, known for his role in the 2018 film Gotti, has died at the age of 33.
- His death was announced by his older brother, Santino, via Instagram on Thursday, with reports indicating he died on Tuesday.
- Lofranco was best known for portraying John Gotti Jr. opposite John Travolta in the mobster biopic Gotti, his final screen credit.
- The cause of his death is currently unknown, with an ongoing investigation reported in British Columbia, Canada.
- Santino said on Instagram: “To the legend @roccowinning. My brother. You lived a life only some could dream of. You changed people lives [sic], and now you are with God. I will always love you and miss you Bear.”