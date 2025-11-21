Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Gotti actor Spencer Lofranco dies aged 33 as brother pays tribute

Spencer Lofranco (pictured in 2012) made his film debut in the 2013 indie 'At Middleton'
Spencer Lofranco (pictured in 2012) made his film debut in the 2013 indie 'At Middleton' (Getty)
  • Canadian actor Spencer Lofranco, known for his role in the 2018 film Gotti, has died at the age of 33.
  • His death was announced by his older brother, Santino, via Instagram on Thursday, with reports indicating he died on Tuesday.
  • Lofranco was best known for portraying John Gotti Jr. opposite John Travolta in the mobster biopic Gotti, his final screen credit.
  • The cause of his death is currently unknown, with an ongoing investigation reported in British Columbia, Canada.
  • Santino said on Instagram: “To the legend @roccowinning. My brother. You lived a life only some could dream of. You changed people lives [sic], and now you are with God. I will always love you and miss you Bear.”
