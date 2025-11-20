Gotti star Spencer Lofranco dies aged 33
Canadian actor starred alongside John Travolta in the 2018 gangster biopic
Canadian actor Spencer Lofranco, who starred opposite John Travolta in the 2018 mobster biopic Gotti, has died at the age of 33.
Lofranco died Tuesday, his older brother, Santino, announced via Instagram.
“To the legend @roccowinning. My brother. You lived a life only some could dream of. You changed people lives, and now you are with God. I will always love you and miss you Bear,” he wrote Thursday, alongside a series of childhood photos of the two of them as well as recent pictures of Lofranco.
While additional details about his death are unknown, TMZ reports that an ongoing investigation is being conducted in British Columbia, Canada.
The Independent has contacted Lofranco’s representative for additional information.
Born in 1992 in Toronto to a lawyer father and an opera singer mother, Lofranco attended Robert Land Academy military school for high school.
He made his film debut in the 2013 indie romcom At Middleton, starring as Conrad Hartman, alongside sisters Vera and Taissa Farmiga and Andy Garcia.
The following year, he led the crime drama Jamesy Boy. The film, from director Trevor White, also featured James Wood, Ving Rhames and Mary-Louise Parker.
More to follow
