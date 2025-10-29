South Park Halloween special will address East Wing demolition
- South Park is set to air a new Halloween-themed episode on Friday, addressing Donald Trump's recent White House demolition.
- The episode, titled “The Woman in the Hat,” will feature the White House confronting a “disruptive spirit from the East Wing.”
- A teaser image shows Trump and Satan surveying the wreckage of the East Wing, which is being torn down for a planned $300 million ballroom.
- The demolition references a real-life event where the East Wing was destroyed to make way for a new venue, which Trump reportedly plans to name after himself.
- The special episode will air on Halloween night at 10 p.m. ET on Comedy Central, following a season that has featured a storyline of Satan being pregnant with Trump's baby.