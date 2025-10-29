South Park to mock Trump’s White House demolition as new date announced for Halloween episode
The hit Comedy Central show is set to air two days later than expected
South Park will return Friday — not Wednesday — with a new Halloween-themed episode addressing Donald Trump’s recent White House demolition.
A teaser image of the long-running Comedy Central series shows Trump and Satan wearing hard hats and surveying the wreckage of the East Wing, referencing last week’s real-life moment when crews started to destroy the historic building to make room for Trump’s planned $300 million ballroom.
The East Wing, which previously stood for 123 years, is being torn down after Trump, 79, initially vowed that his new venue wouldn’t “interfere” with the original landmark. The president reportedly plans to name the ballroom after himself.
Titled “The Woman in the Hat,” the Halloween episode will feature the White House confronting a “disruptive spirit from the East Wing,” the episode’s log line teases, while core character Stan “worries that South Park has become too political.”
The teaser trailer calls the episode “terrifying.” Another sneak peek at the episode shows Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi having a meeting about the spirit.
Breaking from the show’s typical biweekly release on Wednesdays, the special episode is set to air on Halloween night.
This week’s schedule change is the latest after South Park’s season 27 abruptly ended following just five episodes and a weeklong delay for the sixth, despite previously announcing an order for 10 episodes. Season 28 premiered October 15 with no further explanation, but picked up right where the show left off with its ongoing storyline of Satan being pregnant with Trump’s baby.
The storyline got a rise out of the White House in July, prompting them to lash out at the cartoon creators with a furious statement.
“The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end – for years they have come after South Park for what they labeled as ‘offense’ content, but suddenly they are praising the show,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said in a statement to Variety at the time. “Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows.”
“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention. President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history – and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”
The White House didn’t immediately return The Independent’s request for comment on the upcoming Halloween special. The episode will air at 10 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.
