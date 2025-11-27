Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

South Park takes aim at Saudi Arabia in latest episode

South Park roasts Trump over White House renovation
  • The latest South Park episode, 'Turkey Trot', satirised Saudi Arabia's sponsorship of stand-up comedy and professional sport.
  • The episode depicted Saudi Arabia sponsoring the town's annual Turkey Trot race, with a promotional video explicitly prohibiting disparaging remarks about the Saudi royal family.
  • Secretary of War Pete Hegseth was portrayed as mistaking the event for an Antifa uprising and being preoccupied with creating social media content, urging viewers to “like and subscribe”.
  • A character, Cartman, defended Saudi Arabia's involvement, suggesting they are “trying to be progressive” by “buying American stuff” rather than reverting to past practices.
  • South Park co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker commented that politics has become pop culture, and they are drawn to satirising taboos and 'extremists of any kind' across the political spectrum.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in