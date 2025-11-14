South Park fans divided by ‘creepy’ Bluey cameo in new episode
- The latest South Park episode, "Sora Not Sorry," featured a storyline exploring the dangers of AI and cameos from several famous cartoon icons, including Bluey.
- The episode depicted a student releasing AI-generated revenge porn, which escalated into an epidemic of fake content, including explicit AI depictions of children's characters.
- Bluey, who appeared in court to testify against the South Park protagonists, said that she was made to go to the bathroom in a “very bad place” and wasn’t offered compensation.
- The visual and vocal portrayal of Bluey was remarkably accurate, with only her eyebrows being different, though the explicit AI-generated content itself was not shown.
- The cameo drew mixed reactions, with some viewers finding it "creepy" or "odd," while others praised the show for highlighting the negative aspects of AI.