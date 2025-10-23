Soft Cell co-founder died days after finishing album
- Soft Cell co-founder Dave Ball has died at the age of 66, as confirmed by his bandmate Marc Almond.
- Almond confirmed that Ball had died just days after completing the duo's final album, 'Danceteria', which is scheduled for release in Spring 2026.
- Ball was praised by Almond as a “wonderfully brilliant musical genius” and a key part of Soft Cell's nearly 50-year journey.
- Soft Cell, formed in the late 1970s, were synth-pop pioneers known for hits such as 'Tainted Love' and their acclaimed debut album 'Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret'.
- Beyond Soft Cell, Ball also founded the acid house group The Grid and worked as a producer and remixer for artists including Kylie Minogue and David Bowie.