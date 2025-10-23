‘Musical genius’ and synth pop pioneer dies aged 66

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Soft Cell star Dave Ball, praised as a “wonderfully brilliant musical genius” by his bandmate Marc Almond, has died aged 66.

Almond, 68, confirmed Ball’s death in a statement on Thursday, saying he wished his musical partner, who died on Wednesday, days after completing the band’s final album, would have “stayed on long enough to celebrate our 50 years together in a couple of years’ time”.

“It is hard to write this, let alone process it, as Dave was in such a great place emotionally. He was focused and so happy with the new album that we literally completed only a few days ago,” Almond said.

“It’s so sad as 2026 was all set to be such an uplifting year for him, and I take some solace from the fact that he heard the finished record and felt that it was a great piece of work. Dave’s music is better than ever.

“His tunes and hooks are still unmistakably Soft Cell, yet he always took it to the next level too. He was a wonderfully brilliant musical genius and the pair of us have been on a journey together for almost 50 years.

open image in gallery Soft Cell singer Marc Almond has paid tribute to Dave Ball ( PA )

“In the early days, we were obnoxious and difficult, two belligerent art students who wanted to do things our way, even if it was the wrong way. We were naive and made mistakes, although we never really saw them as such.

“It was all just a part of the adventure. Dave and I were always a bit chalk and cheese, but maybe that’s why the chemistry between us worked so well.”

The electronic musician’s death comes just weeks after he performed his final gig with Soft Cell, headlining Rewind Festival in Henley-on-Thames.

Formed in the late 1970s, the duo were pioneers of the synth pop sound which would become popular in the 1980s, and were best known for songs such as their cover of Gloria Jones’ Tainted Love, Say Hello, Wave Goodbye, and Torch.

Their debut album Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret (1981), is one of the most acclaimed albums of the 1980s, embracing the provocative nature of New York electronic duo Suicide, one of the group’s main influences, with songs such as Seedy Films and Sex Dwarf.

The album was followed by Non-Stop Ecstatic Dancing in 1982, one of the first ever remix albums.

open image in gallery Ball’s death was confirmed by the band on Thursday ( PA )

Almond’s tribute continued: “Whenever we came back together after long periods apart, there was always that warmth and chemistry. There was a deep mutual respect that gave our combined song-writing its unique power.

“We laughed a lot, and shared a sense of humour, and a love of film, books and music. Dave had shelves full of books and an array of wonderful and surprising musical references.

“He was the heart and soul of Soft Cell and I’m very proud of our legacy.”

The duo went on to release The Art Of Falling Apart (1983), which featured the hit singles Where The Heart Is and Numbers, and This Last Night In Sodom (1984), which saw the band shift towards a more eclectic sound, released a month after it was announced that the group would split.

In 2000, Soft Cell reunited for a run of live shows and a mini tour, before releasing their fourth album Cruelty Without Beauty in 2002, and in 2005 releasing a compilation of early demos called The Bedsit Tapes.

They returned again in 2018 for what was billed as a final reunion UK concert at The O2 in London, and in 2022 they released their fifth studio album Happiness Not Included, having returned to gigging in 2021.

The band completed their sixth studio album, Danceteria, named after the 1980s New York nightclub, which is due to be released in Spring 2026, just days before Ball’s death.

In 1988, Ball founded the acid house group, The Grid, with fellow musician Richard Norris, who were best known for hits such as Swamp Thing, Texas Cowboys and Crystal Clear.

open image in gallery Formed in the late 1970s, the duo were pioneers of the synth pop sound ( Getty )

Paying tribute to Ball, Norris said: “Dave has been a huge part of my musical life for many years. Being in a duo with someone is different from being in a band, the bond is very tight. That’s how it was with us.

“We went through so many remarkable, extraordinary, life-affirming experiences together. Thank you, Dave. Thanks for the good times, the endless laughter, your unwavering friendship. Most of all, thank you for the music.”

In 1983, Ball released his first solo album In Strict Tempo, which featured contributions from The Virgin Prunes’ Gavin Friday and Throbbing Gristle’s Genesis P-Orridge, who he also worked with on the soundtrack for the West German film Decoder (1984), and in P-Orridge’s band Psychic TV.

Ball also worked as a producer, songwriter and remixer with artists including Kylie Minogue, David Bowie and Pet Shop Boys.

Almond added: “He will always be loved by the Soft Cell fans who love his music and his music and memory will live on. At any given moment, someone somewhere in the world will be getting pleasure from a Soft Cell song.

“Thank you Dave for being an immense part of my life and for the music you gave me. I wouldn’t be where I am without you.”

Ball is survived by his close family, including his four children.