Why rapper’s New Year’s Eve TV special has been scrapped
- NBC has cancelled Snoop Dogg's planned New Year's Eve special, which was scheduled to air live on the network and Peacock.
- The two-hour Snoop Dogg’s New Year’s Eve show was scrapped to allow the rapper to focus on his upcoming role at the Winter Olympics.
- Snoop Dogg confirmed the cancellation, stating that he and NBC decided to prioritise the Olympics this winter, with plans for a larger celebration in 2026.
- The New Year's Eve special was part of Snoop Dogg's broader deal with NBCUniversal, which also includes his role as a coach on 'The Voice'.
- Following his popular coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, Snoop Dogg will return as a special correspondent for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, offering unique commentary.