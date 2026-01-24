Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why was Netflix’s Skyscraper Live postponed?

Alex Honnold Takes Free Solo Climbing To New Heights With Taipei 101 Stunt
  • Alex Honnold's skyscraper">Skyscraper Live attempt to free solo Taipei 101 has been postponed due to heavy rain in Taiwan's capital.
  • The professional rock climber, 40, was set to scale the 1,667-foot, 101-storey tower without ropes or safety gear.
  • Netflix, which is broadcasting the event, confirmed the delay on their X account, citing safety as their primary concern.
  • Originally scheduled for tonight, the climb will now proceed on Saturday, January 24, at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT.
  • The Netflix app has been updated to reflect the new timing, listing the event as “Live tomorrow” for viewers.
