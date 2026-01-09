Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

BBC names Sound of 2026 winner

BBC Radio 1's Jack Saunders presenting the award to Skye Newman at Maida Vale Studios
BBC Radio 1's Jack Saunders presenting the award to Skye Newman at Maida Vale Studios (BBC)
  • Singer Skye Newman, 22, has been named BBC Radio 1’s Sound Of 2026, an accolade positioning her as a definitive artist to watch this year.
  • Her victory follows tours with global stars Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi, and she expressed shock and gratitude for the prestigious award.
  • The south London-born artist has already achieved a UK number five single with 'Family Matters' and her EP SE9 – PT1 reached number 18 on the UK albums chart.
  • The Sound Of competition, previously won by artists like Adele and The Last Dinner Party, is voted for by a panel of over 170 industry experts and artists, including Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa.
  • Newman triumphed over British rapper Jim Legxacy, US singer-songwriter Sombr, New York indie rock band Geese, and Australian indie pop band Royel Otis, who completed the top five.
