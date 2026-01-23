Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Sinners’ Delroy Lindo in ‘disbelief’ at Oscar nomination after phone explodes with messages

Sinners’ Delroy Lindo reveals sweet way his son told him he had been nominated for an Oscar
  • Delroy Lindo, star of "Sinners", has revealed the sweet way he discovered his Oscar nomination.
  • The 73-year-old actor was recognised in the Supporting Actor category for his role as Delta Slim.
  • His nomination is for his performance in Ryan Coogler’s vampire horror film.
  • Lindo was in bed when he received an excited phone call from his son with the news.
  • He initially reacted with disbelief, which was confirmed when he saw 179 messages on his phone.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in