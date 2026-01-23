Sinners’ Delroy Lindo in ‘disbelief’ at Oscar nomination after phone explodes with messages
- Delroy Lindo, star of "Sinners", has revealed the sweet way he discovered his Oscar nomination.
- The 73-year-old actor was recognised in the Supporting Actor category for his role as Delta Slim.
- His nomination is for his performance in Ryan Coogler’s vampire horror film.
- Lindo was in bed when he received an excited phone call from his son with the news.
- He initially reacted with disbelief, which was confirmed when he saw 179 messages on his phone.