Oscar’s history made with landmark costume design nomination

Hamnet and One Battle After Another secure Best Picture nominations at Oscars 2026
  • Ruth E Carter has become the most-nominated Black woman across all Academy Awards categories with her fifth nomination for costume design on the film Sinners.
  • Her latest nod for Ryan Coogler’s blues-infused vampire epic, set in the Jim Crow-era Mississippi Delta, contributes to the film's record 16 nominations.
  • Carter now has five Oscar nominations, surpassing Viola Davis, and stands alongside Spike Lee and Morgan Freeman as one of the three most-nominated Black creatives.
  • She previously won two Academy Awards for her work on "Black Panther" (2018) and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (2023), making her the first Black woman to achieve this.
  • Carter emphasised her pride, gratitude, and responsibility, stating that her career is about telling the story of culture and that her continued presence in the industry is a testament to hard work and vision.

