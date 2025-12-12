Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Sigourney Weaver confirms upcoming appearance in adaptation of Tomb Raider game

Sigourney Weaver confirms upcoming appearance in adaptation of Tomb Raider game
  • Sigourney Weaver has confirmed her upcoming appearance in Amazon Prime's live-action adaptation of Tomb Raider.
  • The series is being written and produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, known for creating Fleabag.
  • Weaver is set to portray a character named “Wallace”.
  • She will co-star with Martin Bobb-Semple and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.
  • An official release date for the Tomb Raider series has not yet been announced.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in