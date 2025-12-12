Sigourney Weaver confirms upcoming appearance in adaptation of Tomb Raider game
- Sigourney Weaver has confirmed her upcoming appearance in Amazon Prime's live-action adaptation of Tomb Raider.
- The series is being written and produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, known for creating Fleabag.
- Weaver is set to portray a character named “Wallace”.
- She will co-star with Martin Bobb-Semple and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.
- An official release date for the Tomb Raider series has not yet been announced.