Second US daytime talk show axed days after Kelly Clarkson ends her series

Sherri Shepherd honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star
  • The daytime talk show Sherri, hosted by Sherri Shepherd, is concluding after four seasons, a decision announced by production company Debmar-Mercury.
  • Debmar-Mercury attributed the cancellation to the "evolving daytime television landscape" but affirmed their belief in the show and its host, Sherri Shepherd.
  • Production for the show's fourth season will proceed as scheduled, with the final episodes expected to air in the autumn.
  • This announcement follows closely after Kelly Clarkson revealed the end of her eponymous NBC talk show after seven seasons.
  • Clarkson stated her decision was made to prioritise her children, following the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, last year.
