Seth Meyers claims Trump’s criticism of late-night show is a distraction
- Seth Meyers responded to Donald Trump's social media post, in which Trump criticised Meyers's show and suggested his "anti-Trump material" was "probably illegal".
- Trump's post on Truth Social called Meyers "the WORST to perform" and claimed the TV host talked "endlessly about electric catapults".
- Meyers countered by playing a compilation of Trump repeatedly saying "catapults" and highlighted Trump's inconsistent claims about watching his show.
- The TV host also asserted his First Amendment rights and suggested Trump's post was a distraction from issues like a government shutdown or food assistance.
- Trump's original comments about steam versus electric catapults were made during a speech to U.S. military members on board the U.S.S. George Washington aircraft carrier.