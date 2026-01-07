Secret Traitor exposed in dramatic episode opening with another twist
- Fiona Hughes was dramatically exposed as the Secret Traitor on the BBC series The Traitors tonight, a revelation that surprised both viewers and her fellow contestants.
- The 62-year-old government officer from Swansea joined existing Traitors Rachel and Stephen in the turret, expressing her delight at being “drunk on power”.
- This series first saw host Claudia Winkleman select a hidden Traitor whose identity was kept secret from everyone, including the audience, until this evening's reveal.
- Fiona will now operate as a regular Traitor alongside Rachel and Stephen, though initial interactions hinted at a potential lack of complete trust among the trio.
- In another dramatic twist, Claudia Winkleman revealed to the group that a banishment would happen before the challenge in the episode.