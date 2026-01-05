Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Who is the Secret Traitor? Fans think they’ve worked it out

Claudia Winkleman reveals major Traitor's twist during new season launch
  • Fans of the BBC game show "The Traitors" believe they have uncovered the identity of the new Secret Traitor following a significant error on the spin-off show "Traitors: Uncloaked".
  • The current series introduced a Secret Traitor whose identity is unknown to both the audience and the other regular Traitors, Rachel and Stephen.
  • During an episode of "Traitors: Uncloaked", a framed photograph of contestant Harriet was displayed alongside pictures of the known Traitors, Hugo, Rachel, and Stephen, with Hugo's image crossed out after his banishment.
  • Eagle-eyed viewers concluded that Harriet, a crime writer and former barrister, is the Secret Traitor, also noting her prominent role in Hugo's banishment and a perceived similarity in her handwriting to the murder lists.
  • The official reveal of the Secret Traitor's identity is scheduled for Wednesday's episode, 7 January, on BBC One.
