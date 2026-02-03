Savannah Guthrie withdrawing from Winter Olympics coverage following mother’s disappearance
- Savannah Guthrie is withdrawing from her hosting duties at the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony.
- Her decision follows the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, who was reported missing on Sunday afternoon.
- Police believe Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home and has been missing for nearly 48 hours.
- The 'Today' anchor was scheduled to co-host the opening ceremony in Italy with Terry Gannon and remain there for a week to record NBC's morning programme.
- Due to the family emergency, Guthrie will not be travelling abroad as originally planned.
