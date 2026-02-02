Mother of Today show host reported missing in Arizona as police express ‘grave concern’
- Today show host Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, has been reported missing in Catalina Foothills, Arizona.
- Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the evening of 31 January at her home and was reported missing around noon on Sunday.
- Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos expressed "grave concern" and stated that foul play is not being ruled out in her disappearance.
- Homicide investigators have been drafted into the case following the discovery of "concerning evidence" at her home.
- Search efforts include drones, aircraft, and dog teams from Customs and Border Protection, with the FBI also aware of the situation.
