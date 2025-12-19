Longtime Saturday Night Live cast member announces sudden departure
- Comedian Bowen Yang is set to depart Saturday Night Live after seven years on the long-running sketch show.
- His final appearance is expected to be after this week's episode, which will be hosted by his Wicked co-star Ariana Grande.
- Yang initially joined SNL as a writer in 2018 before being promoted to the cast the following year.
- His mid-season exit is considered unusual but not unprecedented, with several past cast members also leaving during a season.
- Yang's departure follows significant cast changes made by SNL boss Lorne Michaels, who aimed to "shake things up" after the show's 50th anniversary.