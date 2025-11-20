Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sara Cox sobs after learning of tragic death ahead of Children in Need run

Sara Cox becomes emotional as she details heartbreaking death which inspired Children in Need challenge
  • Sara Cox became visibly emotional as she vowed to complete her record-breaking challenge for Children in Need.
  • The BBC Radio 2 DJ recently undertook the Great Northern Marathon Challenge, which involved running 135 miles over five days.
  • Ahead of her final run, she was moved by the story of Madi, a young girl who lost her brother to a rare brain condition.
  • Cox declared that she would run for Madi.
  • She completed the challenge while carrying Pudsey Bear, Children in Need’s mascot, on her back.
