Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Reality star confirms battle with advance liver disease

Made in Chelsea star shares critical missed sepsis signs after near-death ordeal
  • Made in Chelsea star Sam Vanderpump has been diagnosed with end-stage liver disease and urgently requires a transplant.
  • Doctors have informed the 28-year-old reality star that his life expectancy is as short as four years without the vital surgery.
  • Vanderpump suffered a near-death experience last Christmas when sepsis, caused by a genetic disease, led to liver and kidney failure.
  • He is currently expecting his first child with his fiancée, Alice Yaxley, whom he proposed to following a previous health scare.
  • End-stage liver disease is a condition where the liver is irreparably damaged, with symptoms including fatigue, jaundice, swelling, and bruising.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in