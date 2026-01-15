‘Billy-no-mates’ faithful becomes latest player banished from The Traitors
- Account manager Sam has become the seventh contestant banished from The Traitors following a dramatic roundtable discussion on Thursday.
- The faithful was voted off the show, revealing his true allegiance upon his departure.
- In his exit speech, the 34-year-old said: "What a ride. Apart from being a Billy-no-mates in the cage, I’ve had the best time. I think you’re all amazing and I wish you all the best of luck, but right now I just want to go and see my wife."
- He added: "Faraaz, Matt, guess persistence is key," before confirming his status: "I have always been a faithful."
- Rachel and Stephen then faced what they branded their most “pivotal” decision yet, as they now have to decide who to murder next out of Jessie, Faraaz and Matt.