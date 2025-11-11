Sam Fender donates £25,000 Mercury Prize to one charity
- Sam Fender has donated his £25,000 Mercury Prize winnings to the Music Venue Trust (MVT).
- The North Shields singer made the contribution to safeguard UK grassroots music venues, acknowledging their vital role in his early career.
- Fender won the prestigious award in October for his third studio album, "People Watching," at a ceremony held in Newcastle.
- This donation follows his 2024 arena tour, which previously raised over £100,000 for 38 grassroots venues, distributed by MVT.
- Mark Davyd, MVT chief executive, praised Fender's gesture, emphasising artists' understanding of the importance of grassroots music venues.