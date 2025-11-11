Oscar-nominated actor dies in hospice care following period of ill health
- Actor Sally Kirkland has died at the age of 84, her representative confirmed.
- She passed away in the early hours of Tuesday morning in hospice care in Palm Springs, California, following a period of ill health including dementia, infections, and falls.
- Kirkland was nominated for an Oscar in 1988 for Best Actress for her lead role in the indie drama Anna, also winning a Golden Globe for the performance.
- Her extensive career included over 250 film and television appearances, with roles in movies such as Blazing Saddles, JFK, The Sting and Bruce Almighty.
- She was also a notable figure in New York City's 1960s avant-garde theatre scene and a former member of Andy Warhol’s The Factory.