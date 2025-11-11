Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Oscar-nominated actor dies in hospice care following period of ill health

Kirkland earned an Oscar nomination in 1988 for her lead performance in the indie drama 'Anna'
Kirkland earned an Oscar nomination in 1988 for her lead performance in the indie drama 'Anna' (Getty)
  • Actor Sally Kirkland has died at the age of 84, her representative confirmed.
  • She passed away in the early hours of Tuesday morning in hospice care in Palm Springs, California, following a period of ill health including dementia, infections, and falls.
  • Kirkland was nominated for an Oscar in 1988 for Best Actress for her lead role in the indie drama Anna, also winning a Golden Globe for the performance.
  • Her extensive career included over 250 film and television appearances, with roles in movies such as Blazing Saddles, JFK, The Sting and Bruce Almighty.
  • She was also a notable figure in New York City's 1960s avant-garde theatre scene and a former member of Andy Warhol’s The Factory.
