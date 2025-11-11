Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Sally Kirkland has died at the age of 84, her representative has said.

Michael Greene told US website TMZ that the Oscar nominee died in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Kirkland’s death comes just days after she entered hospice care in Palm Springs, California.

The actor, who earned a Best Actress nomination at the 1988 Academy Awards for her lead role in the indie drama Anna, had suffered two separate life-threatening infections and several major falls over the past year, all while living with dementia.

Kirkland’s friends launched a GoFundMe to raise money for her medical costs last November. A post shared on the page in October read: “It has been a challenging few months for Sally as her health continues to struggle. She had a fall in the shower, when she was left unattended; injuring her ribs, foot, along with cuts and bruises. Sally is now receiving 24/7 care in a specialised facility, that is providing wonderful safety and care.”

open image in gallery Kirkland earned an Academy Award nomination for her lead performance in the indie drama 'Anna' in 1988 ( Getty )

In another update on November 7, the fundraiser’s organiser said Kirkland was in hospice now and “resting comfortably.”

Kirkland is perhaps best known for her playing the titular character in Yurek Bogayevicz’s Anna (1987), about a starry-eyed Czech immigrant who travels to New York City to meet her hero, Anna, a once-famous actor from her homeland.

She earned an Oscar nomination for the film and won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama.

During her decades-spanning career, Kirkland starred in more than 250 movies and TV shows, including The Sting (1973), The Haunted (1991), and Bruce Almighty (2003), as well as the entire 65-episode run of the 1994 drama series Valley of the Dolls.

She was also a former member of Andy Warhol’s The Factory and a part of New York City’s 1960s avant-garde theatre.