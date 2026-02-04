Retail chain gives update on closing sales ahead of mass closures
- Saks Global, the parent company of Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman, is closing the majority of its Saks Off 5th and Neiman Marcus Last Call stores.
- Only 12 of the 74 Saks Off 5th and Last Call stores nationwide will remain open, primarily to sell residual inventory from the company’s luxury brands rather than new merchandise.
- Saks Off 5th announced closing sales at select stores in a statement about the closures, saying the promotions will last several weeks. “We encourage you to shop for your favorite brands while merchandise selection is best,” the company wrote.
- The closures come after Saks Global filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, triggered in part by a missed $100 million interest payment related to its 2024 acquisition of Neiman Marcus.
- Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman stores, along with their respective online sites, will continue to operate as normal, while SaksOff5th.com will begin winding down operations.
